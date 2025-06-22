Tragedy Strikes: Stand Collapse Mars MC Alger's Victory

A tragic event marred the celebrations of Mouloudia Club d'Alger's ninth league title as a stand collapse led to three fatalities and injured 81 people. The incident occurred at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962, local officials confirmed.

Initial reports noted one death and 50 injuries; however, the death toll rose as two more fans succumbed to their injuries. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his deepest condolences for the victims' families.

The collapse is attributed to a security barrier giving way just as fans were beginning to celebrate the team's victory after a goalless match against NC Magra, as reported by La Gazette du Fennec.

