Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stand Collapse Mars MC Alger's Victory

A tragic incident occurred following a soccer match where a stand collapse led to three deaths and 81 injuries. The incident happened after Mouloudia Club d'Alger won their ninth league title. Algerian authorities updated the toll from one to three casualties after two more fans succumbed to injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Stand Collapse Mars MC Alger's Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Algeria

A tragic event marred the celebrations of Mouloudia Club d'Alger's ninth league title as a stand collapse led to three fatalities and injured 81 people. The incident occurred at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962, local officials confirmed.

Initial reports noted one death and 50 injuries; however, the death toll rose as two more fans succumbed to their injuries. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his deepest condolences for the victims' families.

The collapse is attributed to a security barrier giving way just as fans were beginning to celebrate the team's victory after a goalless match against NC Magra, as reported by La Gazette du Fennec.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025