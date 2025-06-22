Tragedy Strikes: Stand Collapse Mars MC Alger's Victory
A tragic incident occurred following a soccer match where a stand collapse led to three deaths and 81 injuries. The incident happened after Mouloudia Club d'Alger won their ninth league title. Algerian authorities updated the toll from one to three casualties after two more fans succumbed to injuries.
- Country:
- Algeria
A tragic event marred the celebrations of Mouloudia Club d'Alger's ninth league title as a stand collapse led to three fatalities and injured 81 people. The incident occurred at the Stade Olympique du 5 Juillet 1962, local officials confirmed.
Initial reports noted one death and 50 injuries; however, the death toll rose as two more fans succumbed to their injuries. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his deepest condolences for the victims' families.
The collapse is attributed to a security barrier giving way just as fans were beginning to celebrate the team's victory after a goalless match against NC Magra, as reported by La Gazette du Fennec.
(With inputs from agencies.)
