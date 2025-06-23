Left Menu

Real Madrid's Ruediger Faces Racism at Club World Cup

Real Madrid's coach Xabi Alonso backed Antonio Ruediger's claim of being racially abused during their Club World Cup match against Pachuca. The game saw the activation of anti-racism protocols after a commotion on the field. FIFA is currently investigating the incident, which remains unclear in specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 04:28 IST
Real Madrid's Ruediger Faces Racism at Club World Cup

Real Madrid's coach, Xabi Alonso, affirmed his support for Antonio Ruediger, who reported experiencing racist abuse during the team's 3-1 victory over Pachuca at the Club World Cup. The anti-racism protocol was activated after a scuffle involving Ruediger occurred during stoppage time.

Alonso stated in a press conference that the team stands by Ruediger's claim, emphasizing the importance of zero tolerance toward racism. He pointed out that FIFA is conducting a formal investigation into the incident.

The source of the alleged abuse, whether from the crowd or a player, remains unclear as FIFA reviews the referee's report. Ruediger, 32, has faced racist insults previously while playing for Chelsea, AS Roma, and Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025