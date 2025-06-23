Real Madrid's Ruediger Faces Racism at Club World Cup
Real Madrid's coach Xabi Alonso backed Antonio Ruediger's claim of being racially abused during their Club World Cup match against Pachuca. The game saw the activation of anti-racism protocols after a commotion on the field. FIFA is currently investigating the incident, which remains unclear in specifics.
Real Madrid's coach, Xabi Alonso, affirmed his support for Antonio Ruediger, who reported experiencing racist abuse during the team's 3-1 victory over Pachuca at the Club World Cup. The anti-racism protocol was activated after a scuffle involving Ruediger occurred during stoppage time.
Alonso stated in a press conference that the team stands by Ruediger's claim, emphasizing the importance of zero tolerance toward racism. He pointed out that FIFA is conducting a formal investigation into the incident.
The source of the alleged abuse, whether from the crowd or a player, remains unclear as FIFA reviews the referee's report. Ruediger, 32, has faced racist insults previously while playing for Chelsea, AS Roma, and Real Madrid.
