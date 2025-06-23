Real Madrid's Ruediger Faces Racism at Club World Cup

Real Madrid's coach, Xabi Alonso, affirmed his support for Antonio Ruediger, who reported experiencing racist abuse during the team's 3-1 victory over Pachuca at the Club World Cup. The anti-racism protocol was activated after a scuffle involving Ruediger occurred during stoppage time.

Alonso stated in a press conference that the team stands by Ruediger's claim, emphasizing the importance of zero tolerance toward racism. He pointed out that FIFA is conducting a formal investigation into the incident.

The source of the alleged abuse, whether from the crowd or a player, remains unclear as FIFA reviews the referee's report. Ruediger, 32, has faced racist insults previously while playing for Chelsea, AS Roma, and Real Madrid.

