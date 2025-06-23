Left Menu

Borthwick’s Bold Newcomers: England’s Rugby Tour Squad Revealed

England coach Steve Borthwick names ten uncapped players in a fresh 36-man squad for the Argentina tour. The squad, co-captained by Jamie George and George Ford, aims to build depth with upcoming matches against Argentina and the United States. It's an opportunity for new talents to emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to cultivate emerging talent within England Rugby, coach Steve Borthwick has announced a 36-man squad for the upcoming summer tour of Argentina, featuring ten uncapped players. This decision aims to deepen the team's skill set as 13 players are away with the British and Irish Lions.

Key new additions include Charlie Atkinson, Seb Atkinson, and Arthur Clark from Gloucester, alongside Bath's Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, and Guy Pepper. The Harlequins' Oscar Beard and Luke Northmore, Sale's Joe Carpenter, and Emmanuel Iyogun of Northampton also join the ranks, reaffirming England's commitment to fresh talent.

Jamie George and George Ford will co-captain the squad, which looks to face Argentina in Buenos Aires and San Juan, followed by a test against the United States in Washington, D.C. Borthwick emphasized the significance of these matches for squad development and strengthening team cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

