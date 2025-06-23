Thrilling Test Match: India vs. England Day Four Highlights
India closed Day Four of the first Test against England with a second innings total of 364 runs, all out. KL Rahul led the batting charge with 137 runs, while Rishabh Pant contributed a spirited 118. England's bowlers fought back, with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue taking three wickets each.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
On Monday, Day Four of the first Test match between India and England drew to a tense close with India amassing 364 runs in their second innings. KL Rahul spearheaded the Indian innings with an impressive 137-run display, supported by a vital 118 from Rishabh Pant.
Despite the strong batting performances, England's bowlers mounted a solid counterattack. Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each, with Tongue rattling the Indian tailenders with precision.
With both teams showing remarkable resilience, the Test promises an exhilarating conclusion, as 471 and 465 were the totals in their respective first innings. The stage is set for a thrilling finish on Day Five, keeping cricket fans on the edge of their seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- England
- Test Match
- KL Rahul
- Rishabh Pant
- Brydon Carse
- Josh Tongue
- cricket
- innings
- Day Four
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute to Nicholas Pooran's International Career End
Brydon Carse: Ready for India's Strong Lineup Despite Star Absences
Rishabh Pant Vows to Uplift Spirits Amidst Aviation Tragedy
Rishabh Pant's New Role and Approach in England Test Series
England Pacer Brydon Carse Preps for High-Stakes Test Series Against India