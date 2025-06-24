Rising Tennis Stars Shine in Eastbourne

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca secured his first tour-level victory on grass. Fonseca defeated Zizou Bergs in a thrilling three-set match at Eastbourne, rallying from a tiebreak loss to claim decisive six-love and six-three set victories.

Fonseca, an 18-year-old qualifier who earlier stunned world number nine Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, proved his mettle once more by overcoming an early setback against Bergs. He now faces defending champion Taylor Fritz in the next round.

In women's singles, New Zealand's Lulu Sun emerged victorious against top seed Daria Kasatkina. After a back-and-forth first set, Sun capitalized on her strengths to take the final set, ensuring a landmark win against the formidable Russian-born Australian player.

(With inputs from agencies.)