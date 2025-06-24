Rising Tennis Stars Shine in Eastbourne
Teenager Joao Fonseca achieved his inaugural grass court victory, defeating Zizou Bergs at Eastbourne. Fonseca overcame a first-set tiebreak loss to dominate the remainder of the match. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lulu Sun triumphed over top seed Daria Kasatkina, showcasing strong comebacks for crucial victories.
In an impressive display of skill and determination, Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca secured his first tour-level victory on grass. Fonseca defeated Zizou Bergs in a thrilling three-set match at Eastbourne, rallying from a tiebreak loss to claim decisive six-love and six-three set victories.
Fonseca, an 18-year-old qualifier who earlier stunned world number nine Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open, proved his mettle once more by overcoming an early setback against Bergs. He now faces defending champion Taylor Fritz in the next round.
In women's singles, New Zealand's Lulu Sun emerged victorious against top seed Daria Kasatkina. After a back-and-forth first set, Sun capitalized on her strengths to take the final set, ensuring a landmark win against the formidable Russian-born Australian player.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Exciting Shifts in the World of Sports: From MLB Trades to Tennis Triumphs
Alcaraz and Sinner Redefine Tennis at Epic French Open Final
Grass Court Marvel: Teen Justin Engel Shines at Stuttgart Open
Turbulence at the Top: Struggles and Shifts in Indian Tennis Rankings
Thrilling Upsets and Fierce Tennis Matches at ATP 250 Boss Open