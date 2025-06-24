Left Menu

Remembering Dilip Doshi: Cricket Legend and Gentleman's Legacy

Dilip Doshi, former Indian left-arm spinner, passed away at 77 in London. Known for his remarkable Test career in the shadows of Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi took 114 wickets in 33 games. A stalwart in English county cricket, he later became a successful businessman in London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:31 IST
Remembering Dilip Doshi: Cricket Legend and Gentleman's Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Doshi, the distinguished left-arm spinner from India, has passed away at 77 following a heart attack in London, as confirmed by the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Renowned for his impressive Test career post-Bishan Singh Bedi's retirement, Doshi took a remarkable 114 wickets in merely 33 games, marking his prowess in the cricketing world. His commendable performances included six five-wicket hauls.

Throughout his career, he remained a vital figure on the English county circuit, significantly contributing to Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. His legacy extends beyond sports, having transitioned into a successful business career in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025