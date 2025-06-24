Remembering Dilip Doshi: Cricket Legend and Gentleman's Legacy

Dilip Doshi, the distinguished left-arm spinner from India, has passed away at 77 following a heart attack in London, as confirmed by the Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Renowned for his impressive Test career post-Bishan Singh Bedi's retirement, Doshi took a remarkable 114 wickets in merely 33 games, marking his prowess in the cricketing world. His commendable performances included six five-wicket hauls.

Throughout his career, he remained a vital figure on the English county circuit, significantly contributing to Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. His legacy extends beyond sports, having transitioned into a successful business career in London.

(With inputs from agencies.)