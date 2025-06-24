Left Menu

KL Rahul Eyes Victory: India Poised for Thrilling Test Finish Against England

India opener KL Rahul is confident about dismissing England on the final day of the first Test to secure a win. The match, with India setting a target of 371, is delicately poised. Rahul and Pant's key partnership has set the stage, despite lower-order collapses. A tense finish awaits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:42 IST
India's KL Rahul is confident that the team can dismiss England on the final day's play of the first Test to take a 1-0 series lead. The match, which resumes on Tuesday, sees India setting a tricky target of 371 for victory.

England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, began the chase by erasing 21 runs by the end of day four. Rahul, in a press conference, expressed hope for picking up 10 wickets, stating, "Blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow."

Rahul and Rishabh Pant's 195-run partnership was pivotal. However, India later slumped from 333/5 to 364 all out. England pacer Josh Tongue noted that going for a chase was the team's strategy, eyeing a decisive result rather than a draw.

