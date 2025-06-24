Spain Triumphs Over Germany in Under-19 Thriller
In a breathtaking match in Bucharest, Spain defeated Germany 6-5 after extra-time in the European Under-19 Championship. Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia emerged as the hero, scoring four goals. Spain advances to face the Netherlands in the final, while Germany laments their unexpected exit despite Max Moerstedt's hat-trick.
In an electrifying showdown at the European Under-19 Championship in Bucharest, Spain narrowly defeated Germany 6-5 after extra-time.
Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia emerged as the hero, securing four goals, including the decisive strike just before the final whistle.
This victory propels defending champions Spain into Thursday's final against the Netherlands, following their win over Romania.
