Left Menu

Spain Triumphs Over Germany in Under-19 Thriller

In a breathtaking match in Bucharest, Spain defeated Germany 6-5 after extra-time in the European Under-19 Championship. Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia emerged as the hero, scoring four goals. Spain advances to face the Netherlands in the final, while Germany laments their unexpected exit despite Max Moerstedt's hat-trick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:15 IST
Spain Triumphs Over Germany in Under-19 Thriller
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an electrifying showdown at the European Under-19 Championship in Bucharest, Spain narrowly defeated Germany 6-5 after extra-time.

Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia emerged as the hero, securing four goals, including the decisive strike just before the final whistle.

This victory propels defending champions Spain into Thursday's final against the Netherlands, following their win over Romania.

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025