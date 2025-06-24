Left Menu

Australia A Women's Cricket Takes on India A in Anticipated Series

Cricket Australia has unveiled the squad and schedule for Australia A women's series against India A in Queensland this August, featuring national stars Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath. The series includes T20, ODI, and four-day matches, presenting opportunities for emerging talents ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Cricket Australia has officially announced the squad and schedule for the much-anticipated Australia A women's series against India A, slated for August in Queensland. The series is poised to be a crucial preparatory event for the ICC Women's World Cup, featuring prominent Australian players like captain Alyssa Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath, who bring significant experience and skill to the Australia A lineup.

The series will commence with a three-match T20 leg held at the stunning Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on August 7, 9, and 10. Following the T20 series, the focus will shift to Brisbane for a trio of 50-over matches, scheduled for August 13, 15, and 17 at the Northern Suburbs Cricket Club.

Concluding the series, a four-day match at the iconic Allan Border Field from August 21 to 24 will provide a stage for emerging talents to display their prowess in longer-format cricket. Reflecting a strategic approach, the national selectors have announced distinct squads tailored for each format of the game.

