Rugby India Introduces Premier League and Pay for Players

Rugby India President Rahul Bose has introduced financial compensation for national camp players, marking a groundbreaking shift to nurture grassroots talent. The Rugby Premier League, launched as India's first franchise-based competition, includes six teams and promises world-class rugby action, culminating in an exciting grand finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:21 IST
Indian Rugby Football Union President Rahul Bose. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, Rugby India is now compensating its national camp players financially, according to Rugby India President Rahul Bose. This initiative aims to nurture grassroots talent further and provide essential support to athletes across the nation.

Launched under Bose's leadership, the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL) is touted as the world's first franchise-format rugby league. It involves six founding teams: Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and the Mumbai Dreamers. The RPL began on June 15 and promises thrilling rugby action across 34 matches.

Rahul Bose highlighted that players at national camps can now earn between 40,000 to 60,000 rupees per camp, with additional bonuses for representing India. He emphasized, "When you're dealing with a sport played by the poorest, you're engaged with an entire ecosystem." The RPL's Season 1 finale, scheduled for June 29, is set to showcase elite talent, offering a platform for Indian players to compete with top global rugby figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

