England Openers Shine in Pursuit of Record Chase Against India

In a gripping display of batting prowess, England's openers took control on the final day of the Headingley Test against India. Resuming their innings at 21/0, England confidently marched to 117 without loss at lunch, needing a further 254 runs to clinch victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett led the charge, showcasing skill and precision. Duckett was particularly aggressive, reaching 64 off 89 balls, while Crawley anchored the innings with an unbeaten 42. India's bowlers struggled, with no breakthroughs during the session despite tight spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

With two more sessions ahead, England has built a robust platform for what could be a record fourth-innings chase. India's need for a dramatic swing in momentum was urgent, facing the challenge of derailing England's confident pursuit. Brief scores: India 471 & 364 vs England 117/0 at lunch.

