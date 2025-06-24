Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Test Strategy: Pacer Emphasis Against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva focuses on a pace-heavy approach for the second Test against Bangladesh. The strategy aims to prepare quicks for future overseas matches. The team will juggle options, with discussions around replacing retired Angelo Matthews and potential changes in batting order to fortify the lineup.

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka is banking on a pace-focused strategy for the second Test against Bangladesh, as explained by their captain, Dhananjaya de Silva. This approach marks a shift aimed at prepping for future overseas cricket tests amidst a significant 11-month hiatus from Test matches.

Dhananjaya de Silva expressed his intent to deploy a trio of seamers, reflecting on their recent success. Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha lead the charge, having collectively taken 29 wickets previously. However, he noted the balancing act required due to both weather conditions and pitch characteristics.

Beyond the pace tactics, the captain acknowledged the need to fill the void left by Angelo Matthews' retirement. Dhananjaya is ready to adjust his own position in the batting lineup, moving from a successful sixth to fourth, despite mixed past performances at the latter spot, as the team recalibrates its strategy.

