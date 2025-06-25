Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Triumphs Again: Golden Spike Victory in Ostrava

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched the Golden Spike meet title in Ostrava with an effort of 85.29m. His win comes shortly after success at the Paris Diamond League. Despite the absence of German rival Julian Weber, Chopra showcased his consistency and prowess in top competitions this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ostrava | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:01 IST
Neeraj Chopra Triumphs Again: Golden Spike Victory in Ostrava
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra continued his impressive season by securing the title at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava on Tuesday. Despite challenging conditions and the absence of key rivals, Chopra delivered a modest yet triumphant throw of 85.29m.

His victory follows a successful performance at the Paris Diamond League and adds to his growing accolades this year. Notably, Chopra's coach, legendary Czech thrower and event director Jan Zelezny, was present at the meet, overseeing his protege's performance.

Chopra's latest win underscores his consistent form, leaving a mark on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. The 27-year-old Indian athlete is set to host the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, further exemplifying his leadership in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025