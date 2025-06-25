Neeraj Chopra Triumphs Again: Golden Spike Victory in Ostrava
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched the Golden Spike meet title in Ostrava with an effort of 85.29m. His win comes shortly after success at the Paris Diamond League. Despite the absence of German rival Julian Weber, Chopra showcased his consistency and prowess in top competitions this season.
Indian javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra continued his impressive season by securing the title at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava on Tuesday. Despite challenging conditions and the absence of key rivals, Chopra delivered a modest yet triumphant throw of 85.29m.
His victory follows a successful performance at the Paris Diamond League and adds to his growing accolades this year. Notably, Chopra's coach, legendary Czech thrower and event director Jan Zelezny, was present at the meet, overseeing his protege's performance.
Chopra's latest win underscores his consistent form, leaving a mark on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event. The 27-year-old Indian athlete is set to host the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, further exemplifying his leadership in the sport.
