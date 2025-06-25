Sailing Sensation Charlie Dalin Steps Back: Sam Goodchild Takes the Helm of IMOCA MACIF Sante Prevoyance

In a surprising turn of events, French sailing icon Charlie Dalin, celebrated for his recent Vendee Globe triumph, will sit out the 2025 season due to undisclosed health concerns. British skipper Sam Goodchild will take over the IMOCA MACIF Sante Prevoyance yacht, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Dalin expressed his disappointment but emphasized that health takes precedence. Despite the setback, he has full confidence in Goodchild and co-skipper Lois Berrehar to maintain the team's competitive edge throughout the series. Dalin will continue to contribute from behind the scenes.

The team, committed to their racing calendar, will compete in a series of challenging races. Goodchild, a high-achieving sailor himself, will be joined by Berrehar, an accomplished skipper, to achieve the team's lofty goals. They remain focused on success as they embark on the upcoming Course des Caps.

