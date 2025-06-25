Left Menu

Historic Lyon Relegation: Financial Missteps Trigger Ligue 2 Drop

Olympique Lyonnais has been relegated to Ligue 2 following an audit by the DNCG. Despite finishing sixth in Ligue 1 last season, the French club faced provisional demotion in November. Owner John Textor's recent sale of shares in Crystal Palace preceded the confirmation of their relegation.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Olympique Lyonnais has been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial irregularities uncovered by the French football financial watchdog DNCG.

Once sixth in the prestigious Ligue 1, Lyon faced provisional demotion last November, which has now been cemented by the DNCG's decision on Tuesday.

John Textor, the owner of Lyon, had just sold a 43% stake in Crystal Palace, which has added a new layer of complexity to the club's financial struggles.

