Historic Lyon Relegation: Financial Missteps Trigger Ligue 2 Drop

In a surprising turn of events, Olympique Lyonnais has been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial irregularities uncovered by the French football financial watchdog DNCG.

Once sixth in the prestigious Ligue 1, Lyon faced provisional demotion last November, which has now been cemented by the DNCG's decision on Tuesday.

John Textor, the owner of Lyon, had just sold a 43% stake in Crystal Palace, which has added a new layer of complexity to the club's financial struggles.

