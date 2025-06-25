Boca Juniors' Club World Cup Hopes Dashed by Auckland City Draw
Boca Juniors were held to a 1-1 draw by Auckland City in a storm-interrupted match, ending their chances to reach the Club World Cup knockout stages. Auckland City's equalizer and Benfica's victory over Bayern Munich sealed Boca's fate despite an early own goal advantage.
In a dramatic turn of events, Boca Juniors saw their Club World Cup dreams end with a 1-1 draw against Auckland City in Nashville, Tennessee. The action-packed match was interrupted for nearly 50 minutes due to a storm.
Boca initially led with an own goal by Auckland City's goalkeeper Nathan Garrow. However, the tables turned when Christian Gray leveled the score shortly after the second half began.
The result left Boca needing a Benfica loss to advance, but with Benfica's 1-0 triumph over Bayern Munich, Boca's run came to an unexpected halt, failing to make it to the knockout stage.
