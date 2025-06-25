Left Menu

Benfica Shocks Bayern: A New Era of Confidence

Benfica's manager Bruno Lage calls for increased fan confidence after a surprising 1-0 victory against Bayern Munich, securing the top spot in Group C at the Club World Cup. Andreas Schjelderup scored the decisive goal, leading to a future matchup against either Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:49 IST
Benfica Shocks Bayern: A New Era of Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Benfica manager Bruno Lage has urged fans to place more trust in his team following their unexpected 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday. This win secured their position at the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

Andreas Schjelderup's early 13th-minute goal was pivotal, allowing Benfica to edge past Bayern and finish with seven points. This triumph is noteworthy as it marked their first win in 14 official encounters with Bayern Munich. Previously, Benfica had a shaky start with a 2–2 draw against Boca Juniors and a 6–0 victory over Auckland City.

Looking forward, Benfica will face Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis in the round of 16 at the revamped FIFA tournament, representing an opportunity to build further on the confidence and unity growing within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025