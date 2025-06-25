Benfica Shocks Bayern: A New Era of Confidence

Benfica manager Bruno Lage has urged fans to place more trust in his team following their unexpected 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday. This win secured their position at the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

Andreas Schjelderup's early 13th-minute goal was pivotal, allowing Benfica to edge past Bayern and finish with seven points. This triumph is noteworthy as it marked their first win in 14 official encounters with Bayern Munich. Previously, Benfica had a shaky start with a 2–2 draw against Boca Juniors and a 6–0 victory over Auckland City.

Looking forward, Benfica will face Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis in the round of 16 at the revamped FIFA tournament, representing an opportunity to build further on the confidence and unity growing within the team.

