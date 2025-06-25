Left Menu

Pat Cummins Signals Cameron Green as Long-Term No. 3 for Australia

Australia's captain Pat Cummins has expressed confidence in Cameron Green as a stable option for the crucial No. 3 spot in their Test line-up against the West Indies in Barbados. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, facing a lean patch, has been left out of the squad.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:41 IST
Cameron Green. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
As Australia gears up for their first Test match against West Indies in Barbados, team captain Pat Cummins has shed light on the pivotal No. 3 batting position. Cummins has earmarked Cameron Green as a long-term choice for the crucial role, praising Green's current form and consistency.

Reflecting on recent performances, Cummins downplayed a poor showing by Green in a previous Test, reaffirming his confidence by noting the player's impressive form both in the nets and on the field. However, questions arise around Marnus Labuschagne's exclusion from the squad. Cummins describes Labuschagne as a player of international caliber, though emphasizes this period as a chance for others to seize opportunities at the top order.

Labuschagne's exclusion follows his struggle to convert starts into significant scores, notably in the WTC final against South Africa, where he scored 17 and 22. As the team continues to evolve, the stakeout for solidifying positions sees a mix of talent vying for permanency in a challenging tour landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

