Julien Stephan Takes Helm at Queens Park Rangers: A New Era Begins

Queens Park Rangers have announced the appointment of Frenchman Julien Stephan as their new head coach, succeeding Marti Cifuentes. Stephan previously led Stade Rennais to a Coupe de France victory and earned their first Champions League qualification in his tenure at the French club.

The decision comes after a challenging season for QPR, with the team finishing 15th in the Championship, just seven points away from relegation. Cifuentes had been on gardening leave since April and had officially departed earlier this week.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Stephan stated, "QPR is a historic club with strong values and passionate fans. I feel honoured to be part of this journey and look forward to discovering the passion that surrounds this prestigious team."

(With inputs from agencies.)