Left Menu

Rising Stars: Pant and Gill Shake Up ICC Test Rankings

India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reached seventh in ICC Test rankings after scoring twin centuries against England. Test captain Shubman Gill also made significant progress. England's players, including Ben Duckett and Joe Root, showed impressive performances, influencing ranking shifts. The drawn match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw players like Mushfiqur Rahim improve their standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:41 IST
Rising Stars: Pant and Gill Shake Up ICC Test Rankings
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has ascended to a career-high seventh place in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. This leap follows his remarkable twin centuries in the opening test against England at Leeds.

Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, has also shown remarkable progress in the rankings, climbing five places to secure the 20th position. His century during the first innings was a highlight, despite the team's five-wicket loss after setting a challenging target for England.

Across the rankings spectrum, England's batter Ben Duckett was named Player of the Match for his significant scores, moving him five places up to eighth. Meanwhile, Test bowlers' rankings saw little change, with India's Jasprit Bumrah holding firm at the pinnacle after his performance in Headingley.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025