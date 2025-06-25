Rising Stars: Pant and Gill Shake Up ICC Test Rankings
India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reached seventh in ICC Test rankings after scoring twin centuries against England. Test captain Shubman Gill also made significant progress. England's players, including Ben Duckett and Joe Root, showed impressive performances, influencing ranking shifts. The drawn match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh saw players like Mushfiqur Rahim improve their standings.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has ascended to a career-high seventh place in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. This leap follows his remarkable twin centuries in the opening test against England at Leeds.
Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, has also shown remarkable progress in the rankings, climbing five places to secure the 20th position. His century during the first innings was a highlight, despite the team's five-wicket loss after setting a challenging target for England.
Across the rankings spectrum, England's batter Ben Duckett was named Player of the Match for his significant scores, moving him five places up to eighth. Meanwhile, Test bowlers' rankings saw little change, with India's Jasprit Bumrah holding firm at the pinnacle after his performance in Headingley.
ALSO READ
Anderson Anticipates Thrilling England-India Test Series Amidst Transition
Ben Duckett Powers England to T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies
England vs India: New Stars Emerge in Revamped Teams Ahead of Test Series Showdown
Gautam Gambhir Returns Home Amid Family Emergency as India Prepares for England Test Series
Clash of Titans: England vs India in Test Series