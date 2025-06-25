Rising Stars: Pant and Gill Shake Up ICC Test Rankings

India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant, has ascended to a career-high seventh place in the latest ICC Test rankings for batters. This leap follows his remarkable twin centuries in the opening test against England at Leeds.

Shubman Gill, India's new Test captain, has also shown remarkable progress in the rankings, climbing five places to secure the 20th position. His century during the first innings was a highlight, despite the team's five-wicket loss after setting a challenging target for England.

Across the rankings spectrum, England's batter Ben Duckett was named Player of the Match for his significant scores, moving him five places up to eighth. Meanwhile, Test bowlers' rankings saw little change, with India's Jasprit Bumrah holding firm at the pinnacle after his performance in Headingley.