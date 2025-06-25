Left Menu

Gill's Leadership Under Scrutiny as India Faces Defeat

India's new cricket captain, Shubman Gill, faces criticism after a defeat against England in the first Test match. Despite strong performances from Indian batters, England managed to chase down the target, leading to questions about Gill's leadership style and strategic decisions during the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:55 IST
Shubman Gill, India's new cricket captain, encountered significant challenges in his debut Test match against England. Former captain Nasser Hussain criticized Gill's on-field presence, suggesting he lacked the assertiveness of previous leaders like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, resulting in a five-wicket loss for India.

Even with stellar batting performances, India could not capitalize, allowing England to chase down a formidable target. Observers noted Gill's tactics appeared reactive, as India faced issues with dropped catches and batting collapses, which Hussain believed were beyond the captain's control.

While former coach Ravi Shastri supported Gill's efforts, he acknowledged the need for India to address these concerns and underscored the importance of key players like Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming matches, highlighting the possibility of a challenging series ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

