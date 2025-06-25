Gill's Leadership Under Scrutiny as India Faces Defeat

Shubman Gill, India's new cricket captain, encountered significant challenges in his debut Test match against England. Former captain Nasser Hussain criticized Gill's on-field presence, suggesting he lacked the assertiveness of previous leaders like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, resulting in a five-wicket loss for India.

Even with stellar batting performances, India could not capitalize, allowing England to chase down a formidable target. Observers noted Gill's tactics appeared reactive, as India faced issues with dropped catches and batting collapses, which Hussain believed were beyond the captain's control.

While former coach Ravi Shastri supported Gill's efforts, he acknowledged the need for India to address these concerns and underscored the importance of key players like Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming matches, highlighting the possibility of a challenging series ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)