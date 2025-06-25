Left Menu

WNBA's Growing Pains: Players Demand Fair Revenue Share

As the WNBA witnesses record attendance and increased TV ratings, players are advocating for a more equitable share of the league's growing revenue. Amid disparities in pay compared to their NBA counterparts, the WNBPA has opted out of its CBA early, seeking fairer compensation aligned with recent growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:34 IST
In a period of flourishing popularity marked by record attendance and rising TV ratings, players in the WNBA are pressing for a fairer distribution of the league's burgeoning revenue. As a new team is introduced, the Golden State Valkyries, players highlight pay inequities compared to their NBA counterparts.

The WNBPA recently opted out of its Collective Bargaining Agreement two years ahead of schedule, driven by immense disparities. While the NBA enjoys a $76 billion media rights deal, the WNBA's $2.2 billion over 11 years seems minuscule. Players are demanding a revenue-based salary system akin to men's sports, echoing a sentiment expressed via social media.

Amid ongoing media rights negotiations, notable players explore alternative routes, like Breanna Stewart's off-season league. However, the looming threat of a 2026 lockout hangs over discussions, placing pressure on both sides to compromise before the current agreement expires in 2025.

