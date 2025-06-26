Left Menu

Krejcikova's Resilience Shines at Eastbourne

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova overcame match points for a second consecutive day to reach the Eastbourne WTA 250 quarter-finals, defeating Jodie Burrage. Despite a thigh strain, Krejcikova's determination led her to victory. Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu was defeated by Australia's Maya Joint in a tight contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 01:44 IST
Krejcikova's Resilience Shines at Eastbourne
Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova displayed remarkable resilience by saving match points for the second day in a row, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne WTA 250 event. The Czech star, battling a thigh strain, faced a fierce challenge from British hopeful Jodie Burrage but emerged victorious in a thrilling contest.

Meanwhile, British fans faced disappointment as Emma Raducanu fell short against Australian teenager Maya Joint. Raducanu appeared strong early on but struggled to maintain momentum, eventually succumbing in a nail-biting decider.

On the men's side, Dan Evans of Britain secured an impressive victory against American Tommy Paul, continuing his strong form on grass this season. Other notable winners included Czech third seed Jakub Mensik and French fourth seed Ugo Humbert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

