Fluminense ensured their place in the knockout stages of the Club World Cup with a goalless draw against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday. Despite not topping their group, the Brazilian team clinched the crucial second spot in Group F.

The result guarantees Fluminense a spot in the round of 16, where they will face the winners of Group E in Charlotte. Coach Renato Gaucho praised the team's achievement, acknowledging the difficulties faced during the group stage and emphasizing the importance of progressing beyond the first phase.

As Fluminense joins three other Brazilian teams in the next round, the tournament continues to highlight the heated Europe-South America rivalry, a key attraction for fans. The Brazilian clubs have drawn significant support, ensuring sizable attendances at matches. (Editing by Toby Davis)

