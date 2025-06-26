Left Menu

Caribbean Pace Masters Topple Australia in Thrilling Test Opener

Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph's impressive bowling dismantled Australia for 180 in the first test at Kensington Oval. Seales' five-wicket haul left Australia struggling at 22 for three. Despite resistance from Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, the West Indies finished the day at 57 for four, trailing by 123 runs.

In a nostalgic display reminiscent of the legendary West Indies pace attacks, Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph dismantled Australia's batting line-up with ruthless efficiency on Wednesday, dismissing them for just 180 on day one of the opening test at Kensington Oval. With a pitch favoring the bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood attempted a rescue, taking crucial wickets to end the West Indies' innings at 57 for four, trailing by 123 runs.

A magnificent five-wicket spectacle by Seales, coupled with Joseph's relentless pace, left Australian batsmen in disarray. Reflecting on the day's play, Seales expressed special satisfaction from his performance, having recently returned from an injury setback. Employing a strategy focused on full, stump-directed deliveries to restrict width, the Caribbean speedsters effectively neutralized Australia's new-look top order.

Despite a brief recovery effort led by Usman Khawaja and Travis Head, who shared an 89-run partnership, Joseph struck pivotal blows to dismiss Khawaja on 47. With minimal resistance from the middle order, Seales capitalized on the situation, completing his five-wicket triumph. The day's exhilarating play culminated with Australia grappling with the aftermath of their innings collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

