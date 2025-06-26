Young Guns Set to Revolutionize Alcaraz-Sinner Rivalry

Tennis great John McEnroe predicts a new star will emerge to intensify the rivalry between young sensations Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who recently clashed in a memorable French Open final, have shared the last six major titles equally. McEnroe sees a parallel to Novak Djokovic's entry into the Federer-Nadal rivalry, suggesting that players like Jakub Mensik, Joao Fonseca, and Ben Shelton could disrupt the current duopoly.

Emphasizing the exciting prospects for men's tennis, McEnroe expressed excitement for the game's evolution, as Alcaraz and Sinner, both in their prime, continue to shape its future.

(With inputs from agencies.)