Monterrey Dominates Urawa to Advance in Club World Cup

Monterrey secured a place in the Club World Cup knockout rounds with a decisive 4-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds. Goals from Nelson Deossa, German Berterame, and Jesus Corona highlighted the victory, setting up a last 16 showdown with Borussia Dortmund after finishing second in Group E.

Updated: 26-06-2025 09:08 IST
Monterrey Dominates Urawa to Advance in Club World Cup
Monterrey clinched a spot in the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup with a commanding 4-0 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Rose Bowl. The result secured them second place in Group E, thus lining up a last 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund.

The Mexican team stormed to victory courtesy of three rapid goals in the first half. Nelson Deossa's swerving shot from 35 yards opened the scoring, followed shortly by German Berterame's precise finish. Jesus Corona then added a third with a stunning long-range strike.

Despite Urawa's early chances, Monterrey never looked back. Berterame sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal, following Inter Milan's victory over River Plate, confirming Monterrey's passage to the next round.

