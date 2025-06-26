Sports Highlights: NBA Trades, MLB Updates, and Soccer Stars Shine

In a dynamic NBA Draft night, the Memphis Grizzlies secured Washington State guard Cedric Coward by exchanging four draft picks with the Portland Trail Blazers. Coward, known for his remarkable wingspan and shooting abilities, was selected as the 11th overall pick, solidifying the Grizzlies' future roster strategy.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, the San Diego Padres' closer Robert Suarez had his suspension reduced to two games for intentionally pitching to Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Suarez accepted the reduction, dropping his initial appeal.

In the world of soccer, Lionel Messi headlines the MLS All-Star team, joined by four Vancouver Whitecaps players. This announcement sets the stage for an exciting game against LIGA MX in Austin, Texas, where the Western Conference leaders will face off on July 23.