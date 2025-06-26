The Careful Comeback of Jofra Archer: A Delicate Decision for England

In cricketing circles, the conversation around Jofra Archer's return to England's Test squad is gaining momentum. Former England captain Michael Vaughan is advocating for a cautious approach in reintegrating the fast bowler into the team for their second Test match against India at Edgbaston.

Archer marked his return to first-class cricket with a solid performance for Sussex, taking one wicket for 32 runs in 18 overs against Durham. Despite this, Vaughan believes Archer, who hasn't played a Test since 2021, should participate in another four-day fixture before stepping back onto the Test stage.

England's selectors, including Luke Wright, had previously hinted at Archer's availability for the second Test, but Vaughan, alongside Sussex coach Paul Farbrace, cautions against hastily introducing Archer back, considering his injury-laden past. Archer's struggles with elbow and back issues have been recurrent, prompting calls for a measured reintroduction to international cricket.