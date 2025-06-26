Left Menu

The Sports Ministry has approved the Indian Golf Union's plan to launch the Indian Golf Premier League in January 2026. This city-based franchise league aims to elevate golf's profile in India, featuring both amateurs and professionals, and promises world-class training for millions of students.

Updated: 26-06-2025 16:37 IST
Indian Golf Premier League to Tee Off in January 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has received the green light from the Sports Ministry to hold the debut Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) set for January 2026. The announcement followed a crucial meeting with key officials, including the Sports Minister.

The league, in collaboration with Bharat Golf Private Limited, is designed to boost the popularity of golf across India. Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative's potential to nurture top-tier golfing talent in the country.

The IGPL will adopt a unique city-based franchise model, incorporating both amateur and professional players, and aims to provide international standard training to over one million students within three years. The Sports Ministry has pledged support to foster a thriving league culture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

