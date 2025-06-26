Indian Golf Premier League to Tee Off in January 2026

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has received the green light from the Sports Ministry to hold the debut Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) set for January 2026. The announcement followed a crucial meeting with key officials, including the Sports Minister.

The league, in collaboration with Bharat Golf Private Limited, is designed to boost the popularity of golf across India. Major General (Retd) Bibhuti Bhushan expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative's potential to nurture top-tier golfing talent in the country.

The IGPL will adopt a unique city-based franchise model, incorporating both amateur and professional players, and aims to provide international standard training to over one million students within three years. The Sports Ministry has pledged support to foster a thriving league culture in India.

