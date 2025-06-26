Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to England's Test Squad

England's cricket squad gains a significant boost with the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer for the upcoming second test against India at Edgbaston. Archer's comeback marks his first test appearance since the 2021 series in India, having overcome a persistent elbow injury and back stress fracture.

Archer's return follows his participation in a County Championship match with Sussex, marking his first-class cricket appearance in four years. His inclusion in the England squad is the only change after their thrilling victory over India at Headingley, which gave them a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series.

The squad, captained by Ben Stokes, includes key players such as Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root, promising a formidable lineup against the touring Indian team. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the impact of Archer's quick pace and experience in the forthcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)