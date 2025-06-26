Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to England's Test Squad

Jofra Archer rejoins England's cricket squad for the second test against India at Edgbaston, following a prolonged absence due to injury. Archer's inclusion, replacing no one, follows his first-class return with Sussex. The squad, led by Ben Stokes, holds a 1-0 series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:41 IST
Jofra Archer's Triumphant Return to England's Test Squad
Jofra Archer

England's cricket squad gains a significant boost with the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer for the upcoming second test against India at Edgbaston. Archer's comeback marks his first test appearance since the 2021 series in India, having overcome a persistent elbow injury and back stress fracture.

Archer's return follows his participation in a County Championship match with Sussex, marking his first-class cricket appearance in four years. His inclusion in the England squad is the only change after their thrilling victory over India at Headingley, which gave them a 1-0 advantage in the five-match series.

The squad, captained by Ben Stokes, includes key players such as Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root, promising a formidable lineup against the touring Indian team. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the impact of Archer's quick pace and experience in the forthcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025