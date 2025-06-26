India's New Batting Brigade Shines After Kohli and Sharma

India, missing retired stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, showed resilience and promise in the opening Test against England. New leaders emerged as Shubman Gill, serving as captain, delivered a standout performance. KL Rahul's assured innings further bolstered the top order, providing optimism for the team's future.

The new lineup, while strong in their batting, revealed weaknesses in bowling, heavily relying on Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan contributed significantly, with Pant marking the Test with two centuries. Despite the batting achievements, India narrowly lost, highlighting areas for improvement.

The selectors, however, remain hopeful about the new squad's potential. While changes are anticipated, there is a general consensus to give the current lineup more opportunities to prove themselves. The transition from Kohli and Sharma seems promising, as these new talents have begun carving their path.

