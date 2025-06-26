Left Menu

India's New Batting Brigade Shines After Kohli and Sharma

India did not miss their retired stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Test against England, with new players showing promise. Shubman Gill's leadership and KL Rahul's performance were highlights. India's batting appears strong despite the need for improvements in bowling and fielding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:08 IST
India's New Batting Brigade Shines After Kohli and Sharma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, missing retired stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, showed resilience and promise in the opening Test against England. New leaders emerged as Shubman Gill, serving as captain, delivered a standout performance. KL Rahul's assured innings further bolstered the top order, providing optimism for the team's future.

The new lineup, while strong in their batting, revealed weaknesses in bowling, heavily relying on Jasprit Bumrah. Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan contributed significantly, with Pant marking the Test with two centuries. Despite the batting achievements, India narrowly lost, highlighting areas for improvement.

The selectors, however, remain hopeful about the new squad's potential. While changes are anticipated, there is a general consensus to give the current lineup more opportunities to prove themselves. The transition from Kohli and Sharma seems promising, as these new talents have begun carving their path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025