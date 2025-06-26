ICC's New Test Cricket Rules: Stop Clocks and Strategic Batting Decisions

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new playing conditions for the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, drawing attention to innovative rule changes. Central to these is the introduction of a stop clock designed to combat the nagging issue of slow over rates, a move that could significantly alter the pace of Test matches.

These rules, already in action in the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, mandate fielding sides to begin each over within 60 seconds, with non-compliance leading to penalty runs. Additionally, a change allows fielding teams to decide the batter on strike after a deliberate short run. The adjustments reflect efforts to streamline the game and maintain its flow.

Further updates clarify discourse on ball conditions, reinforcing the continuation of saliva ban but removing the mandatory change if saliva application is detected. Ensuring clarity in referrals, the ICC now dictates that subsequent dismissal reviews maintain the original 'out' ruling unless overturned by clear evidence. These comprehensive rules aim to uphold fairness and competitive balance in the evolving landscape of Test cricket.

