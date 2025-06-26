Left Menu

ICC's New Test Cricket Rules: Stop Clocks and Strategic Batting Decisions

The ICC has introduced significant rule changes in Test cricket for the 2025-27 World Test Championship. Key updates include a stop clock to enforce faster over rates and giving fielding teams control over which batsman faces deliveries after a deliberate short-run. The rule changes aim to enhance match efficiency and gameplay strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:09 IST
ICC's New Test Cricket Rules: Stop Clocks and Strategic Batting Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced new playing conditions for the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, drawing attention to innovative rule changes. Central to these is the introduction of a stop clock designed to combat the nagging issue of slow over rates, a move that could significantly alter the pace of Test matches.

These rules, already in action in the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, mandate fielding sides to begin each over within 60 seconds, with non-compliance leading to penalty runs. Additionally, a change allows fielding teams to decide the batter on strike after a deliberate short run. The adjustments reflect efforts to streamline the game and maintain its flow.

Further updates clarify discourse on ball conditions, reinforcing the continuation of saliva ban but removing the mandatory change if saliva application is detected. Ensuring clarity in referrals, the ICC now dictates that subsequent dismissal reviews maintain the original 'out' ruling unless overturned by clear evidence. These comprehensive rules aim to uphold fairness and competitive balance in the evolving landscape of Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025