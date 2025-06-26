Cristiano Ronaldo's Next Chapter with Al-Nassr: A Legendary Journey Continues

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially extended his contract with Al-Nassr, keeping the Portuguese football icon in Saudi Arabia for two more years. This extension, which solidifies his career until the age of 42, offers him a unique opportunity to continue breaking records and adding to his remarkable career.

In his social media announcement, Ronaldo expressed his excitement, saying, "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together." His move to the Saudi club in 2022 was one of the most surprising transfers, reportedly worth up to $200 million annually. It spurred other high-profile players like Neymar and Karim Benzema to make similar moves.

Despite announcing that "the chapter is over" at the end of last season, Ronaldo's contract renewal silences speculative rumors about his next destination. Al-Nassr celebrated his decision by sharing a video captioned "The Story continues.." Ronaldo, widely regarded as soccer's GOAT, along with Lionel Messi, remains an influential figure, even as their careers wind down.

(With inputs from agencies.)