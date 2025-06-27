Crossword Cleverness: Iga Swiatek Storms into Bad Homburg Semi-Finals

Fourth seed Iga Swiatek navigated a rain delay with unexpected poise, turning to crossword puzzles to stay focused, ultimately securing a 6-4 7-6(5) win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova and advancing to the semi-finals of the Bad Homburg Open.

Swiatek, preparing for Wimbledon, showcased resilience despite 37 unforced errors amid the windy conditions. Her victory set up a semi-final match against second-seed Jasmine Paolini, with whom she holds a favorable record. "Today's challenge was adapting to the gusty conditions while maintaining intensity and safety," Swiatek remarked.

Meanwhile, top-seed Jessica Pegula edged past Emma Navarro to join the semi-finals lineup, setting up a clash with Czech Linda Noskova. As the tournament unfolds, Swiatek's crossword-inspired focus offers a unique anecdote amidst high-stakes tennis competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)