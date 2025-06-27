Australia Seizes Control Amid Umpiring Drama in Barbados Test

Australia achieved an 82-run lead against West Indies during day two of the opening test in Barbados. The home team endured several contentious umpiring decisions, some of which proved instrumental in swinging the momentum towards Australia, particularly on a fast Kensington Oval pitch that aided pace bowlers.

The West Indies, who started the day at 57 for four, managed to close the 123-run gap after dismissing Australia for 180 in their opening innings. Roston Chase and Shai Hope, steady with a 67-run partnership, were pivotal until pivotal decisions unraveled their progress, leaving the hosts dismissed for 190.

Chase was controversially given out lbw despite believing he had edged the ball first, while Hope's dismissal involved a debated catch decision favoring the Australians. These incidents marked a turning point, bolstering Australia's efforts to cut down the deficit. Starc acknowledged West Indies' persistence but credited Australia's tactical approach in seizing control.

