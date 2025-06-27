Britain Unveils Curling Squad for 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics

Britain has announced its curling team for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Beijing 2022 silver medallist Bruce Mouat set to captain the men's squad.

Mouat is joined by fellow Olympians Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan, alongside alternate Kyle Waddell, as they aim to improve on their previous silver medal victory.

In the women's competition, Team Morrison will replace Team Muirhead, Britain's sole gold medallist team in Beijing, as preparations ramp up for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)