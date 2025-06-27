Britain Unveils Curling Squad for 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics
Britain announced its curling squad for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. Bruce Mouat will lead the men's team, building on their silver success at Beijing 2022. The women's team sees changes with Team Morrison taking over. Early selection aims to optimize performance ahead of the games.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 04:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has announced its curling team for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Beijing 2022 silver medallist Bruce Mouat set to captain the men's squad.
Mouat is joined by fellow Olympians Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, and Hammy McMillan, alongside alternate Kyle Waddell, as they aim to improve on their previous silver medal victory.
In the women's competition, Team Morrison will replace Team Muirhead, Britain's sole gold medallist team in Beijing, as preparations ramp up for 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement