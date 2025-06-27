Bouncing Between Fields: Sports Headlines You Need to Know

Bryson DeChambeau is bracing for a 'diabolical' challenge at Royal Portrush as he prepares for the Open Championship, where mastering golf ball control in wind conditions will be crucial. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has predicted a first-round KO as he faces Charles Oliveira for the UFC 317 lightweight title amid a star-studded International Fight Week.

In track and field, Faith Kipyegon fell short of a sub-four-minute mile in a Nike project, despite bettering her world record time, while off the pitch, Dominican baseball player Wander Franco faces legal consequences for the sexual abuse of a minor, receiving a suspended sentence.

Lionel Messi continues to influence the Club World Cup ratings with Inter Miami, comparable to Premier League viewership. Other notable news includes an MLB roundup, NBA Draft selections, the looming $2 billion NHL expansion fee, and NFL's suspension of Justin Tucker.

(With inputs from agencies.)