Jayden Seales Fined for Fiery Send-Off in Test Match

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been penalized for his conduct during the first day of the Test match against Australia, being fined 15% of his match fee and receiving a demerit point. The charge stemmed from a heated send-off directed at Australian skipper Pat Cummins.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) cited Seales for a Level 1 breach of its code of conduct, marking his second infringement within a two-year span. This breach, identified as article 2.5, involves gestures or actions likely to incite an aggressive reaction from the dismissed player during an international match.

Seales avoided a formal disciplinary hearing by admitting to the charge and accepting the ICC's sanctions. The controversial incident occurred during the visitors' inning, shortly after Seales dismissed Cummins for 28 runs, contributing to his impressive 5-60 figures and helping restrict Australia to 180 runs.

