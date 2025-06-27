Left Menu

Thrilling Wimbledon Kick-Off Unveils Exciting Matchups

Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula are set to face their opponents in the first round of Wimbledon. Key matches include Sabalenka against Canadian Carson Branstine and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova versus Alexandra Eala. Emma Raducanu will play fellow Brit Mingge Xu in a domestic face-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The highly anticipated Wimbledon tournament is set for an exhilarating beginning as world number one Aryna Sabalenka prepares to take on Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine. Coco Gauff, seeded second, is scheduled to meet Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska, promising an exciting opener.

Friday's draw also highlighted defending champion Barbora Krejcikova's match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, while third seed Jessica Pegula will face Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini is poised for a tough game against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

British tennis enthusiasts have their eyes on Emma Raducanu, who will face Mingge Xu in an intriguing all-British opening round match. These matches set the tone for a thrilling start to the prestigious tournament.

