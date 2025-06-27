India's Mixed Disability Cricket Team Debuts at Lord's in Historic Match

India's mixed disability cricket team reached a significant milestone this week by making their debut appearance at the prestigious Lord's cricket ground. This match, part of an ongoing series against a seasoned team, signifies India's entrance into the international mixed disability cricket arena.

The monumental event saw Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, take the platform at the invitation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to address officials from seven cricket boards. She emphasized the importance of inclusive sports, highlighting the need for better access, opportunities, and visibility for athletes with disabilities.

Jindal remarked that playing at Lord's, a venue synonymous with cricket's most historic moments, symbolizes the growing inclusivity within the sport. Svayam's collaboration with the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI) since 2021 has spanned several events, including the Tokyo Paralympics and Khelo India Para Games.

This event culminates years of effort by the DCCI to unite players with various impairments, marking a substantial step toward greater recognition of mixed disability cricket in India. While the Indian men's cricket team is also touring England, both teams represent diverse facets of Indian cricket on the global stage, striving for both victory and inclusion.

In her speech, Jindal also announced that Svayam will host India's inaugural National Summit on Accessible Sports and Tourism in November, aiming to devise a comprehensive action plan with stakeholders across policy, sport, hospitality, and disability rights as India prepares to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics.

