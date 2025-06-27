Left Menu

Varun Chopra Leads with Stellar Performance at Morocco Rising Stars

Indian American golfer Varun Chopra impressively took the lead in the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech tournament with an 8-under 64 round. His performance outpaced Mexican Santiago de la Fuente, who shot a 7-under 65. Several Indian golfers, including Aman Raj and Khalin Joshi, are also competing valiantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Marrakech | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:03 IST
Indian American golfer Varun Chopra delivered an exceptional performance, shooting an 8-under 64 to take the lead at the Morocco Rising Stars Marrakech tournament on the Asian Development Tour.

Hosted at the picturesque Al Maaden Golf Club, Chopra showed masterful skill with five birdies on the initial nine holes and four on the latter half, setting him one stroke ahead of Mexico's Santiago de la Fuente, who carded a 7-under 65, including two eagles.

Fellow Indian players Aman Raj and Khalin Joshi showcased resilience; both ending at 4-under 64, four strokes behind Chopra during a difficult session interrupted by dim lighting. Their efforts were symbolic of a spirited participation among Indians in this prestigious golfing event.

