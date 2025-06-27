Left Menu

Brentford Names Keith Andrews as New Manager

Brentford has appointed former Ireland international Keith Andrews as their new manager, succeeding Thomas Frank who moved to Tottenham Hotspur. Andrews, the club's set-piece coach and a former assistant at MK Dons and Ireland U-21, faces a challenging task in continuing Brentford's recent Premier League success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:53 IST
Brentford has announced the appointment of Keith Andrews as their new manager, marking a significant step forward for the former Ireland international. Andrews, who served as the set-piece coach for the club, replaces Thomas Frank, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank's departure comes as he takes Justin Cochrane and other key staff with him, leaving Andrews with the responsibility to maintain Brentford's status in the Premier League. Despite being inexperienced as a head manager, Andrews' extensive coaching background includes roles at MK Dons and with Ireland's U-21 squad, providing him with a solid foundation.

Brentford's Director of Football, Phil Giles, expressed confidence in Andrews' abilities, highlighting that the decision aligns with the club's philosophy of promoting from within. The upcoming season will reveal whether Andrews can uphold the momentum achieved by Frank's leadership.

