South Africa Embarks on WTC 2025-27 Journey with Three New Faces

South Africa is set to begin their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a fresh-faced team, introducing three debutants in their playing XI. Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and pacer Codi Yusuf will don the whites for their maiden Test match.

The Proteas are led by Keshav Maharaj, who steps in as captain following an unfortunate injury to regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who sustained a hamstring strain during the WTC Final but courageously continued to play, aiding his team to clinch a historic title.

The opening Test against their opponents will take place in Bulawayo, where Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke have been selected as openers. The lineup also includes established players like Wiaan Mulder, who is slated to bat at number three, and David Bedingham, now promoted to number four.

The young and talented Pretorius, having made significant impressions in domestic cricket, will bat at five, followed by Brevis at number six. Both players have shown promising form in recent tournaments, including the IPL. Kyle Verreynne, maintaining his wicketkeeping role, will support the batting at number seven.

The bowling attack sees a new composition with Corbin Bosch, Codi Yusuf, and Kwena Maphaka joining Maharaj. Notably, Yusuf is making his Test debut, while Bosch and Maphaka have previous Test experiences. Meanwhile, Maharaj finds himself on the brink of a personal milestone, being just one wicket away from becoming South Africa's first spinner to achieve 200 Test wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)