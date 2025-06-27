Left Menu

Alex Dunne Shines in Grand Prix Debut

Alex Dunne, a 19-year-old Formula 2 standout, showcased impressive skills during his debut in Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix practice session. Stepping into Lando Norris’ McLaren, he paced closely with F1 elite, marking a significant achievement as the first Irish driver to participate in a Grand Prix weekend in 22 years.

Spielberg | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:20 IST
Alex Dunne Shines in Grand Prix Debut
In a remarkable display of skill, 19-year-old Alex Dunne made an impressive debut in the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix practice, taking over Lando Norris' McLaren. Despite lacking F1 experience, Dunne nearly matched the pace of championship frontrunner Oscar Piastri, proving his potential in the top racing division.

Setting the fourth-fastest time, mere fractions behind established F1 stars, Dunne showcased his ability to navigate the Austrian track's fastest corners with precision. His performance highlighted his rapid rise through the junior ranks, positioning him as a formidable candidate for future F1 opportunities.

Dunne's participation marked a historic moment as the first Irish driver to compete in a Grand Prix weekend in 22 years. As Formula 1 teams provide practice sessions for emerging talents, Dunne's quick adaptation stood out. Meanwhile, Dino Beganovic, another rising star in F2, placed 18th in a similar test for Ferrari.

