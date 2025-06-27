Ravi Kumar Dahiya's Journey: Wrestling Beyond Boundaries

In the latest episode of the House of Glory podcast, organized by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya delved into his prominent wrestling career and future aspirations. A significant highlight was his decision to transition to a higher weight category, spurred by age-related challenges in maintaining the 57kg class. "With age, continuing in the 57kg weight division is troublesome, so I've opted to move up," Ravi revealed on the podcast.

For the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics, the next weight category is 65kg. Ravi, 28, has faced several injuries in recent years and competes in the non-Olympic 61kg bracket. During the podcast, Ravi recounted his early wrestling days, attributing his father's sacrifices and the journey from a modest mud akhara to winning an Olympic medal, with a nod to his admiration for Argentinian football star Lionel Messi.

Ravi credited his father for sparking his interest in wrestling, recalling, "My father was passionate about wrestling. Near the fields where he farmed, there was a small mud akhara I played in as a child, which marked the beginning of my wrestling journey—initially for fun, not as a career." He highlighted his father's unwavering commitment, stating, "In comparison, I've sacrificed little. Since 2007, my father has commuted daily, covering 70-75 km round trip to Chhatrasal Stadium with our necessary provisions, irrespective of the weather. This dedication fuels my international medal wins." The podcast also touched on his camaraderie with Aman Sehrawat, emphasizing that off the mat, they're like family.

Concluding the episode, Ravi expressed his love for footballer Lionel Messi and shared how he enjoys downtime with friends.

