Smriti Mandhana's Strategic Playbook for England Tour and ODI World Cup

Indian Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana exudes confidence as the women's cricket team completes a dedicated 25-day training camp geared towards their upcoming England tour and the ODI World Cup.

The team, which is set to host the ODI World Cup from September, will first engage in a five-match T20I series and three ODIs against England. Mandhana assured followers of Harmanpreet Kaur's participation in the beginning of the series despite her absence from a press conference due to health issues.

Notably, the comprehensive preparation time spent in England allowed players, especially first-timers, to acclimate, providing a vital advantage. With Shafali Verma's noteworthy return, the team is poised for competitive engagement, both in immediate matches and the next year's T20 World Cup on similar turf.

(With inputs from agencies.)