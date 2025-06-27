Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana's Strategic Playbook for England Tour and ODI World Cup

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana shared insights on the Indian women's team's preparations for upcoming tours against England and the ODI World Cup. The team benefited from targeted sessions at a 25-day camp. Returning opener Shafali Verma's remarkable domestic performance and the format focus underline the strategic initiatives.

Updated: 27-06-2025 20:26 IST
Indian Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana exudes confidence as the women's cricket team completes a dedicated 25-day training camp geared towards their upcoming England tour and the ODI World Cup.

The team, which is set to host the ODI World Cup from September, will first engage in a five-match T20I series and three ODIs against England. Mandhana assured followers of Harmanpreet Kaur's participation in the beginning of the series despite her absence from a press conference due to health issues.

Notably, the comprehensive preparation time spent in England allowed players, especially first-timers, to acclimate, providing a vital advantage. With Shafali Verma's noteworthy return, the team is poised for competitive engagement, both in immediate matches and the next year's T20 World Cup on similar turf.

