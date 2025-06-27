Left Menu

Max Verstappen's Potential Move to Mercedes Fuels F1 Speculation

Rumors about Max Verstappen possibly joining Mercedes have become a major topic in the Formula 1 community. The speculation arose following comments from Mercedes' driver, George Russell. Verstappen, who has a long-term contract with Red Bull, could potentially switch teams due to performance-related clauses.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:07 IST
  • Austria

The notion of Max Verstappen switching from Red Bull to Mercedes is currently stirring significant interest in the Formula 1 paddock. Such a move, reminiscent of Lewis Hamilton's landmark transition to Ferrari, could dramatically reshape team dynamics in the sport.

Comments from Mercedes driver George Russell during the build-up to the Austrian Grand Prix intensified the rumor mill. His remarks to Sky Sports about Mercedes' ambitions have led to speculation that talks between Verstappen and Mercedes could be underway.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged the need for exploration of future opportunities but stopped short of confirming negotiations. While Verstappen has a solid contract with Red Bull until 2028, performance clauses could open the door to potential changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

