Mercedes' Future: George Russell Likely to Stay Amidst Speculation of Verstappen's Move

Speculation surrounding George Russell's future with Mercedes has been addressed by the team's boss, Toto Wolff, who reaffirmed the likelihood of Russell remaining for the next season over any potential move for Max Verstappen from Red Bull. On Friday, Wolff sought to clarify the team's stance on ongoing contract negotiations with Russell, dismissing any notions of delay.

During the Austrian Grand Prix, where Russell excelled in practice, Wolff explained to Sky Sports that the timeline for Russell's contract was well-understood by both parties. Wolff highlighted that the situation with Verstappen, contracted to Red Bull until 2028, was not affecting Russell's contract renewal and emphasized the team's commitment to transparency.

Despite potential tension between Verstappen and Russell, Wolff did not rule out a future pairing of the two drivers, drawing comparisons to the past rivalry of Rosberg and Hamilton. While any such move seems distant, the team's openness about exploring different line-ups underscores its adaptable strategy for championship aspirations.

