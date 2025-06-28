Left Menu

Corentin Moutet Advances to Mallorca Open Final After Five-Year Hiatus

Corentin Moutet secured his spot in the Mallorca Open final with a victory over Alex Michelsen. This marks his first ATP final in over five years. Moutet's strategic play and resilience led him to win in straight sets, setting a showdown against Tallon Griekspoor, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:52 IST
Corentin Moutet Advances to Mallorca Open Final After Five-Year Hiatus

Corentin Moutet clinched a spot in the Mallorca Open final, defeating third seed Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6(3) in a gripping match on Friday. The victory marks Moutet's return to an ATP final after over five years, setting the stage for a face-off with Tallon Griekspoor.

The unseeded Frenchman previously appeared in an ATP final in 2020 in Doha. He showcased exceptional skill, forcing early breaks to capture the first set with strategic lefty angles and slice shots that disrupted Michelsen's composure.

The tension rose in the second set as the players exchanged breaks. Michelsen threatened with five break points at 4-3, but Moutet withstood the challenge, maintaining his serve to drive the set into a tiebreak. He dominated the tiebreak from 4-3, securing a decisive victory and a chance to claim his maiden ATP title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025