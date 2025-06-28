Corentin Moutet Advances to Mallorca Open Final After Five-Year Hiatus

Corentin Moutet clinched a spot in the Mallorca Open final, defeating third seed Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6(3) in a gripping match on Friday. The victory marks Moutet's return to an ATP final after over five years, setting the stage for a face-off with Tallon Griekspoor.

The unseeded Frenchman previously appeared in an ATP final in 2020 in Doha. He showcased exceptional skill, forcing early breaks to capture the first set with strategic lefty angles and slice shots that disrupted Michelsen's composure.

The tension rose in the second set as the players exchanged breaks. Michelsen threatened with five break points at 4-3, but Moutet withstood the challenge, maintaining his serve to drive the set into a tiebreak. He dominated the tiebreak from 4-3, securing a decisive victory and a chance to claim his maiden ATP title.

(With inputs from agencies.)